Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Location: Bedford Park Boulevard & Grand ConcourseAbsolutely lovely two bedroom with ultra modern renovations which will be available for 6/1 move in. Currently under full renovation. Call Jillian at to arrange a Facetime Tour! Super cute Brownstone close to the D/4 trains at Bedford Park Boulevard. Be to midtown in approx 35 min!