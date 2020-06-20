All apartments in Bronx
1730 Fowler.
Location

1730 Fowler Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462
Morris Park

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
3 BEDROOM APT for RENT in MORRIS PARK-HEAT/Hot water included SPACIOUS and BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM APT for RENT in MORRIS PARK Bright and Sunny Living Room EAT IN KITCHEN Plenty of cabinets & Counter Space.Can fit a table for 6. BRAND NEW Hardwood Floors Throughout the Apartment BRAND NEW BATHROOM WITH SUBWAY TILE & CUSTOM VANITY HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT 2nd Floor Apt With Tons Of Light WALK TO ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER, MONTEFIORE & JACOBI HOSPITALS Close to MORRIS PARK 5 Train Stop Close to Buses & Subway Close to Shopping, Pharmacy, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Coffee Shop,Places of Worship Anthony Domathoti, Broker- Owner, Exit Realty Premium

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1730 Fowler have any available units?
1730 Fowler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 1730 Fowler have?
Some of 1730 Fowler's amenities include hardwood floors, coffee bar, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Fowler currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Fowler isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Fowler pet-friendly?
No, 1730 Fowler is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1730 Fowler offer parking?
No, 1730 Fowler does not offer parking.
Does 1730 Fowler have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 Fowler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Fowler have a pool?
No, 1730 Fowler does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Fowler have accessible units?
No, 1730 Fowler does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Fowler have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 Fowler does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 Fowler have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 Fowler does not have units with air conditioning.

