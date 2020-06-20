1730 Fowler.

Amenities

hardwood floors coffee bar some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar

3 BEDROOM APT for RENT in MORRIS PARK-HEAT/Hot water included SPACIOUS and BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM APT for RENT in MORRIS PARK Bright and Sunny Living Room EAT IN KITCHEN Plenty of cabinets & Counter Space.Can fit a table for 6. BRAND NEW Hardwood Floors Throughout the Apartment BRAND NEW BATHROOM WITH SUBWAY TILE & CUSTOM VANITY HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT 2nd Floor Apt With Tons Of Light WALK TO ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER, MONTEFIORE & JACOBI HOSPITALS Close to MORRIS PARK 5 Train Stop Close to Buses & Subway Close to Shopping, Pharmacy, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Coffee Shop,Places of Worship Anthony Domathoti, Broker- Owner, Exit Realty Premium