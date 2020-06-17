1210 Vyse Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

This is a 3 Bedroom Duplex with Private Driveway, Parking For Two Cars and Garden.

The three story townhouse is a complete gut renovation. Large windows are featured throughout the home which allow each unit to be filled with sunlight. The first and second floor will feature a three bedroom / one and a half bath duplex. A large living room, dining room with an open kitchen concept, will feature all new stainless steel appliances and dishwasher with an beautiful back splash and Italian Counter marble, washer and dryer. There will be access to an outdoor garden. Each apartment features ample closets, all new hardwood floors, gorgeous new bathrooms. Located just blocks away from the 2 and 5 subway, a supermarket, shopping, playgrounds and much, much more. This is a must see!