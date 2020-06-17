All apartments in Bronx
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

1210 Vyse Avenue

1210 Vyse Avenue · (212) 381-0596
Location

1210 Vyse Avenue, Bronx, NY 10459
Crotona Park East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
This is a 3 Bedroom Duplex with Private Driveway, Parking For Two Cars and Garden.
The three story townhouse is a complete gut renovation. Large windows are featured throughout the home which allow each unit to be filled with sunlight. The first and second floor will feature a three bedroom / one and a half bath duplex. A large living room, dining room with an open kitchen concept, will feature all new stainless steel appliances and dishwasher with an beautiful back splash and Italian Counter marble, washer and dryer. There will be access to an outdoor garden. Each apartment features ample closets, all new hardwood floors, gorgeous new bathrooms. Located just blocks away from the 2 and 5 subway, a supermarket, shopping, playgrounds and much, much more. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Vyse Avenue have any available units?
1210 Vyse Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1210 Vyse Avenue have?
Some of 1210 Vyse Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Vyse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Vyse Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Vyse Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Vyse Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1210 Vyse Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Vyse Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1210 Vyse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Vyse Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Vyse Avenue have a pool?
No, 1210 Vyse Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Vyse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1210 Vyse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Vyse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Vyse Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Vyse Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Vyse Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
