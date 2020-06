Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! Stepping into this incredible brand new home you will immediately notice the neutral color painted walls, a bedroom with full bath downstairs, modern ceramic tile flooring, a spacious great room that can easily fit your furniture, an open kitchen that boasts granite countertops, a pantry, plenty of cabinets, with all stainless steel appliances included! This home is brand new and has never had a resident! Be the first! Apply today online!