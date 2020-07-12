/
nellis air force base
107 Apartments for rent in Nellis Air Force Base, Nellis AFB, NV
39 Units Available
Eagle Trace
5370 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$790
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1262 sqft
Located just outside the gates of Nellis AFB, Eagle Trace proudly welcomes our veteran and active-duty military with special rental offers.
11 Units Available
Rubix
5300 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$800
273 sqft
Experience convenient and modern unit features, such as included cable entertainment and hardwood floors. Enjoy fun apartment amenities, including a game room and club house. Close to the Nellis Air Force Base and Interstate 15.
7 Units Available
Diamond Vista
3779 Autzen Stadium Way, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1447 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1633 sqft
This beautiful community offers garage parking, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym. Recently renovated apartments offer in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Shop and dine in nearby North Las Vegas.
1 Unit Available
4658 Lime Straight Dr.
4658 Line Straight Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1645 sqft
PRESTIGE 3 bedroom home Ready for IMMEDIATE move IN!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 2 Story home located at 4658 Lime Straight Dr.
Results within 1 mile of Nellis Air Force Base
1 Unit Available
4772 Pinon Pointe Road
4772 Pinon Pointe Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
3 Bedroom home with wood flooring minutes from Nellis Air Force Base! - BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH NEAR NELLIS AFB. LARGE KITCHEN EQUIPPED WITH REFRIGERATOR, GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, WITH WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE 1st FLOOR.
1 Unit Available
Siegel Slots & Suites
5011 Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$884
390 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished and Newly Renovated Apartments! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $204.
1 Unit Available
4730 Craig
4730 E Craig Rd, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$925
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 bed/2 bath upstairs condo unit in a Gated Community in the Northeast! One covered parking space. Front living room has tile floors, vaulted ceilings, and a gas fireplace! Dining area. Kitchen has a pantry! Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
4300 N. Lamont Street, #229
4300 North Lamont Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Condo - NEWLY REMODELED** Quaint 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Craigmont Villas. 2nd floor unit with easy access to freeway and shopping.
1 Unit Available
4751 Arroyo Seco Dr
4751 Arroyo Seco Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Very nice 3 br 2.5 bath home in north east Las Vegas near the air force base. Located near shopping and schools. Available immediately No Pets Allowed (RLNE5636564)
1 Unit Available
4730 E CRAIG RD # 2081
4730 East Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SECTION 8 CONSIDERED! GATED COMM POOL/CONDO! - CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO, DOWNSTAIRS UNIT, WITH TILE! COVERED PATIO, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, NEARBY SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND TRANSPORTATION! COMMUNITY IS GATED AND HAS POOL, SPA, CLUBHOUSE, EXERCISE
1 Unit Available
5908 Beluga Bay
5908 Beluga Bay Street, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2419 sqft
2 Story Home in North Las Vegas! Island kitchen w/ granite counters, shaker cabinets, pot shelves, recessed lighting, walk-in closet, & all stainless steel appliances. Living room w/ ceiling fan/light.
Results within 5 miles of Nellis Air Force Base
11 Units Available
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,064
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Highway 31 and International Drive. This resort-style community features a fitness center, bark park, detached garages and a pool. Kitchen islands, high ceilings and ample storage in each home.
10 Units Available
Emerald Springs
451 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$809
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1204 sqft
Located in the heart of northeast Las Vegas and close to I-15 and I-95. Two large swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and peaceful courtyard. Walk-in closets, washer/dryer and covered parking. Pets welcome!
10 Units Available
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1450 sqft
Situated on 10 acres of land just off E Centennial Parkway. Floor plans offer gourmet kitchens and oversized patios. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a playground, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
4 Units Available
Spectra at 4000
4000 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-15 and I-215. Gated apartment community features a pool and indoor spa, covered parking and a gym. Units have washer/dryer, pantries, private balconies, alarm monitoring and walk-in closets.
13 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$917
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1156 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
3 Units Available
Spectra East
4521 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly community boasts a pool and spa, gym, clubhouse and covered parking. Inside, apartments feature gas fireplaces, intrusion alarms, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. In northeast Las Vegas, minutes from I-215 and I-15.
25 Units Available
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1244 sqft
Easy access to I-15 and I-215. Updated fitness center, gazebo with several stainless steel barbeques and resort-style pool. Large, spacious apartments with built-in bookcases, washers and dryers, and soaking tubs.
9 Units Available
Cheyenne Pointe Apartments
3240 N Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
A gated apartment community in Las Vegas featuring a pool, a dog run, and a park-like courtyard. The one- to four-bedroom apartment homes with laundry connections, outdoor spaces, and air conditioning. On Las Vegas Boulevard.
18 Units Available
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,034
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1232 sqft
Offering convenient access to the 215 beltway and I-15, these upscale units feature a patio or balcony. Washing machine and dishwasher in each unit. Business center and 24-hour gym available to residents.
3 Units Available
Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,145
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1218 sqft
Newly constructed apartment home community with easy access to I-215. Interiors feature wood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fire pit, a poolside lanai, and a gym.
7 Units Available
Ravello
4350 Cappas St, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1479 sqft
Beautiful stucco townhomes with attached garages just blocks from I-15 yet quietly nestled in a suburban atmosphere. Gated community with clubhouse, playground and pool for outdoor family fun.
3 Units Available
Millennium East
3580 E Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. With an impressive selection of one, two and three bedroom floor plans, you're sure to find something perfectly suited for your personal preference at Millennium East Luxury Apartments.
4 Units Available
Avion at Sunrise Mountain
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$874
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1167 sqft
Situated on Sunrise Mountain with stunning views of the Las Vegas strip. Unique architecture and community facilities including a tot-lot, library, billiards room and outdoor spas.