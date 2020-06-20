All apartments in Summerlin South
2198 Cast Pebble Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2198 Cast Pebble Dr

2198 Cast Pebble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2198 Cast Pebble Drive, Summerlin South, NV 89135
Mira Villas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Summerlin House in Beautiful Neighborhood - Beautiful modern spacious home in a highly sought after spot in the heart of Summerlin near Sahara and Charleston. This home features many upgrades including S/S appliances, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops. The downstairs has a kitchen, dining/family combo and also a den that could be used as an additional bedroom but without a closet, and a half bath. All tile flooring downstairs with carpet upstairs. Front load washer/dryer is located upstairs with the Master suite and 2 bedrooms w/Jack and Jill bath. Master Bath is large with an extra large master closet, separate tub/shower and dual sinks. There is a natural gas fireplace downstairs in the family room. Lots of extra storage in home. Ceiling fans throughout. Nice cozy background with patio and artificial grass, great for entertaining. Low maintenance back yard for tenant, front yard is taken care of HOA. 2 car garage with entry to home. This master planned community has walking paths, and a small park. Close to schools, stores, restaurants, Red Rock Casino and lots of other amenities. Give us a call at 702-503-1282 for any questions regarding this property or to put your application in early.

(RLNE5796765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2198 Cast Pebble Dr have any available units?
2198 Cast Pebble Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerlin South, NV.
What amenities does 2198 Cast Pebble Dr have?
Some of 2198 Cast Pebble Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2198 Cast Pebble Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2198 Cast Pebble Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2198 Cast Pebble Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2198 Cast Pebble Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2198 Cast Pebble Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2198 Cast Pebble Dr does offer parking.
Does 2198 Cast Pebble Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2198 Cast Pebble Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2198 Cast Pebble Dr have a pool?
No, 2198 Cast Pebble Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2198 Cast Pebble Dr have accessible units?
No, 2198 Cast Pebble Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2198 Cast Pebble Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2198 Cast Pebble Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2198 Cast Pebble Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2198 Cast Pebble Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
