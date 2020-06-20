2198 Cast Pebble Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Summerlin House in Beautiful Neighborhood - Beautiful modern spacious home in a highly sought after spot in the heart of Summerlin near Sahara and Charleston. This home features many upgrades including S/S appliances, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops. The downstairs has a kitchen, dining/family combo and also a den that could be used as an additional bedroom but without a closet, and a half bath. All tile flooring downstairs with carpet upstairs. Front load washer/dryer is located upstairs with the Master suite and 2 bedrooms w/Jack and Jill bath. Master Bath is large with an extra large master closet, separate tub/shower and dual sinks. There is a natural gas fireplace downstairs in the family room. Lots of extra storage in home. Ceiling fans throughout. Nice cozy background with patio and artificial grass, great for entertaining. Low maintenance back yard for tenant, front yard is taken care of HOA. 2 car garage with entry to home. This master planned community has walking paths, and a small park. Close to schools, stores, restaurants, Red Rock Casino and lots of other amenities. Give us a call at 702-503-1282 for any questions regarding this property or to put your application in early.



(RLNE5796765)