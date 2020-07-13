Amenities
Soft moonlight...gentle foothill breezes...a warm, glowing fireplace...a cool refreshing waterfall pool. This is the essence of Madera. Situated just minutes from the new Red Rock Country Club, in the Willows Village of Summerlin, you'll find Madera. Here you'll find a retreat from the fast pace of Las Vegas, yet Madera is close to shopping, restaurants, and theaters. Madera's handsome buildings are designed for privacy with quiet pathways and barbecue areas nestled between manicured lawns and blooming shrubs.