Summerlin South, NV
Madera
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Madera

2600 S Town Center Dr · (702) 903-3021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV 89135
Mira Villas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2021 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2011 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,553

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 2001 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madera.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
air conditioning
patio / balcony
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
carport
guest parking
internet access
sauna
smoke-free community
Soft moonlight...gentle foothill breezes...a warm, glowing fireplace...a cool refreshing waterfall pool. This is the essence of Madera. Situated just minutes from the new Red Rock Country Club, in the Willows Village of Summerlin, you'll find Madera. Here you'll find a retreat from the fast pace of Las Vegas, yet Madera is close to shopping, restaurants, and theaters. Madera's handsome buildings are designed for privacy with quiet pathways and barbecue areas nestled between manicured lawns and blooming shrubs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Starts at $500
Move-in Fees: $350 redecoration fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350-$450
limit: 2
rent: $30-$40
restrictions: 80 lbs max
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madera have any available units?
Madera has 3 units available starting at $1,246 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Madera have?
Some of Madera's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madera currently offering any rent specials?
Madera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madera pet-friendly?
Yes, Madera is pet friendly.
Does Madera offer parking?
Yes, Madera offers parking.
Does Madera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madera have a pool?
Yes, Madera has a pool.
Does Madera have accessible units?
Yes, Madera has accessible units.
Does Madera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madera has units with dishwashers.
Does Madera have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Madera has units with air conditioning.
