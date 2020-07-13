Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave air conditioning patio / balcony granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly carport guest parking internet access sauna smoke-free community

Soft moonlight...gentle foothill breezes...a warm, glowing fireplace...a cool refreshing waterfall pool. This is the essence of Madera. Situated just minutes from the new Red Rock Country Club, in the Willows Village of Summerlin, you'll find Madera. Here you'll find a retreat from the fast pace of Las Vegas, yet Madera is close to shopping, restaurants, and theaters. Madera's handsome buildings are designed for privacy with quiet pathways and barbecue areas nestled between manicured lawns and blooming shrubs.