Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly green community pool bbq/grill

FABULOUS UPGRADED AND LEED CERTIFIED ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME WITH A BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! - Huge open great room and kitchen area. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and other exquisite upgrades! Includes front load washer and dryer set and a grill on the deck. Home is near Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock Casino, shopping, dining and so much more!



(RLNE4188375)