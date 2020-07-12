/
130 Apartments for rent in Smithridge, Reno, NV
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl, Reno, NV
Studio
$829
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
875 sqft
Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.
464 Smithridge Park
464 Smithridge Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1220 sqft
464 Smithridge Park Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 2 bedroom condo in Smithridge Park Complex - Remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1-1/2 bath townhome in the Smithridge Park Complex. Includes stove/oven, fridge and dishwasher.
1515 Riley Ave.
1515 Riley Avenue, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1515 Riley Ave. Available 08/07/20 1515 Riley Ave.
1380 Chris Lane
1380 Chris Lane, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
488 sqft
CHARMING 1BD 1BA DUPLEX NEAR FREEWAY AND MEADWOOD MALL - This charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located near Meadowood Mall is now available. This unit features central heating, stove, refrigerator and stand-up shower.
1382 Chris Lane
1382 Chris Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
488 sqft
Affordable 1 bedroom duplex - This affordable 1 bedroom duplex unit features a small open yard and dedicated parking spot. Some features in the unit include a walk in closet, stove, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space.
584 Smithridge Park
584 Smithridge Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
This two story town-house has two bedrooms and a full bathroom located on the top floor. The downstairs features a nice open floor plan, half bathroom, updated kitchen and full size washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Smithridge
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1200 sqft
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,099
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
860 sqft
We offer one and two-bedroom apartments in Reno located close to the Meadowood Mall with easy access to Highway 395. Nearby activities include premier casinos, mountain biking, hiking, skiing, and ample dining choices.
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,237
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of Reno, close to I-580 and I-80 and just minutes from the Reno-Tahoe Airport and several casinos. Special features include gym, Jacuzzi, outdoor pool and tennis courts.
1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A
1547 Delucchi Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
860 sqft
Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bath Condo Available NOW in Reno.
2209 Kietzke Lane
2209 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1001 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo with fireplace and yard. Laundry area ready for your washer/dryer. Pets (small) on approval. Walk in closets. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
2161 Yori Ave
2161 Yori Avenue, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Duplex in SE Reno. Single story brick units each with an attached single car garage and access into the kitchen. Enter into the living room.Two bedrooms are separated by a bath.Each apartment has a fenced back yard space.
2185 Kietzke Ln
2185 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
805 sqft
Apartment Available 07/15/20 Lovely Two Bedrooms/One Bath Condo in Reno This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment features 805 Sq. of living space with washer, dryer and fenced patio. The kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator and oven.
480 E Grove
480 East Grove Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
Contact Ted at 775-287-1987 to view the 10 available units today.Brand new, gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in a small 10 unit community near Midtown with easy freeway access.
401 Linden Street
401 Linden St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,075
710 sqft
New 27 Unit apartment complex is scheduled to open in May 2020.1 bedroom units with 710 square feet, $1,075/Month.2 bedroom units with 800 square feet $1,295/Month.
Results within 5 miles of Smithridge
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1256 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with modern kitchens, giant closets and in-home washer/dryers. Prime location on the Sparks Marina makes it easy to spend time on the beach or go sailing.
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Formerly known as Courtyard Centre Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,449
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1290 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,473
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,071
1397 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 503 MILL ST in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kirman Garden in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to great schools, Highways 395 and 580 and Meadowood Mall. Park-like community with tennis court, parking and clubhouse. Units have patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer.
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,399
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1269 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts, but we are available to offer virtual tours and are accepting new leases for apartments.