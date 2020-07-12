/
meadowood
122 Apartments for rent in Meadowood, Reno, NV
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to great schools, Highways 395 and 580 and Meadowood Mall. Park-like community with tennis court, parking and clubhouse. Units have patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer.
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,099
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
860 sqft
We offer one and two-bedroom apartments in Reno located close to the Meadowood Mall with easy access to Highway 395. Nearby activities include premier casinos, mountain biking, hiking, skiing, and ample dining choices.
1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A
1547 Delucchi Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
860 sqft
Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bath Condo Available NOW in Reno.
Results within 1 mile of Meadowood
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl, Reno, NV
Studio
$829
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
875 sqft
Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,255
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,237
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of Reno, close to I-580 and I-80 and just minutes from the Reno-Tahoe Airport and several casinos. Special features include gym, Jacuzzi, outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green, pet-friendly community with a gym, sports courts and pools. The homes are offered in apartment or townhome plans and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces and upgraded kitchen appliances. Less than an hour from Lake Tahoe.
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,049
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1288 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Verge in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
464 Smithridge Park
464 Smithridge Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1220 sqft
464 Smithridge Park Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 2 bedroom condo in Smithridge Park Complex - Remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1-1/2 bath townhome in the Smithridge Park Complex. Includes stove/oven, fridge and dishwasher.
584 Smithridge Park
584 Smithridge Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
This two story town-house has two bedrooms and a full bathroom located on the top floor. The downstairs features a nice open floor plan, half bathroom, updated kitchen and full size washer and dryer.
6305 Meadow Heights Circle
6305 Meadow Heights Cir, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1821 sqft
Casa de la Paz - Property Id: 251407 Available Now to May 27, 2020 - Be our guest and enjoy the peace and serenity of the Casa de la Paz home.
Results within 5 miles of Meadowood
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,321
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with garden tubs and fully equipped kitchens. Community includes an on-site dog park, pool, and clubhouse. Close to I-80. Near the green space at Rainbow Ridge Park.
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Formerly known as Courtyard Centre Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1428 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,473
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,071
1397 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 503 MILL ST in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kirman Garden in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,399
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1269 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts, but we are available to offer virtual tours and are accepting new leases for apartments.
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,230
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Welcome to Skyline Canyon If convenience and beauty are what you are looking for, Skyline Canyon Apartments is the community for you.
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1200 sqft
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,605
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with LED lighting and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy use of a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Close to numerous attractions, including Paradise Cove Fun Center and Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,100
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
902 sqft
As of June 1, 2020, our offices are open by appointment only, call us for more details.
Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada.