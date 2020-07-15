/
/
kingsbury
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM
16 Apartments for rent in Kingsbury, NV📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
331 Tramway Drive
331 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
540 sqft
Cozy mountain condo by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. One bed, one bathroom. Owner pays water/sewer, snow removal, and HOA fees.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
157 Tramway Drive
157 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
Private condo on top of Kingsbury grade by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. Pets allowed upon approval.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
420 Quaking Aspen Lane
420 Quaking Aspen Lane, Kingsbury, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Large 2,000 sf condo across from Heavenly's Stagecoach Express and the Tahoe Rim Trail. Great for hiking and mountain biking. Available until Dec.1st on a 5 month lease. Price to increase if less than 5 months. Available 7/6/20 Fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Kingsbury
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1202 Sierra Blvd.
1202 Sierra Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
1202 Sierra Blvd. Available 07/16/20 *LONG TERM RENTAL* - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom log cabin with fenced in back yard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4159742)
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1
1439 Ski Run Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Turn-key furnished condo ready for move in! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath fully furnished condo w/clubhouse, pool/ jacuzzi and ping pong tables. There is a front entry and a carport entry into this unit. Carport entry has a digital lock for keyless entry.
Results within 10 miles of Kingsbury
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1110 Thompson Street Carson City
1110 Thompson Street, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2035 sqft
1110 Thompson Street- Move In Ready! - Move-in ready home with beautiful views and updates throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1317 Bridle Way
1317 Bridle Way, Johnson Lane, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1576 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1240 Partridge
1240 Partridge Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
1240 Partridge- 55+ Community - Single story home in Quail Run Resort, Southeast Carson City. Quail Run is an Over 55 Community with an indoor pool, clubhouse and maintenance of front yard included.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
916 Rainbow Drive
916 Rainbow Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
916 Rainbow Drive Available 08/01/20 Furnished one level home with carport and fenced in back yard. Available starting 8/1/2020 - Fully furnished three bedroom house with a carport. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5039428)
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
968 CENTERVILLE ST
968 Centerville St, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
216 ELIZABETH ST
216 Elizabeth Street, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1124 sqft
This charming home is located in the historical part of Carson City on the west side, features wood floors, a fireplace, an additional room for an office and a one car garage.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1146 Monument Peak Drive
1146 Monument Peak Drive, Carson City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1776 sqft
Welcome to a 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Lennar Sierra Crossing at Schulz Ranch single family home. This home features 1,776 sqft built in 2017. This rental is available for $1,850.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $1,850.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
982 Sunview
982 Sunview Drive, Indian Hills, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Three Bedroom Home is Sunridge (North Douglas County) - 3/2/2 Home in Sunridge. Located close to Carson City and lots of shopping. A/C. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Newer paint and carpet. Tenant required to carry renters insurance are provide proof. www.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1221 Fonterra
1221 Fonterra Way, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1198 sqft
1221 Fonterra - Governor's Square Townhome - 2 Story townhouse in Governors Square cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, downtown, and park. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Attached 1 car garage. Stack-able washer & dryer included.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3024 Hauser Way
3024 Hauser Court, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1564 sqft
Roomy Upstairs Condo With All Appliances - This large upstairs no-pets condo features all the appliances, air-conditioning, forced air gas heat, two roomy bedrooms, and a very large balcony! Lots of storage room throughout, including inside the one
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1835 Klatt Drive
1835 Klatt Drive, Carson City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2525 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedroom Two Story In Seeliger School District - This is a beautiful 2500+ square foot home in the Seeliger School District has plenty of room! All appliances are included-- washer, dryer, and refrigerator-- as well as a built in
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kingsbury area include University of Nevada-Reno. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kingsbury from include Reno, Sparks, South Lake Tahoe, Fernley, and Sun Valley.