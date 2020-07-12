/
idlewild park
137 Apartments for rent in Idlewild Park, Reno, NV
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
2 Units Available
Park at Idlewild
1850 Idlewild Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1003 sqft
Minutes away from some of the best activities Northern Nevada has to offer, The Park at Idlewild gives you a location that is second to none.
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Patrick Ave
1410 Patrick Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Furnished 1 Bedroom unit in the Arlington Heights area. Close to downtown, I-80 in a great area. Living room, and full kitchen with a microwave, bar, and a washer and dryer. Utilities and internet included. This is a one-year lease.
Results within 1 mile of Idlewild Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
43 Units Available
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Formerly known as Courtyard Centre Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,321
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with garden tubs and fully equipped kitchens. Community includes an on-site dog park, pool, and clubhouse. Close to I-80. Near the green space at Rainbow Ridge Park.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 503 MILL ST in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Beautifully located close to the river walk and Idlewild Park. Enjoy food truck Fridays and other river walk based events! New flooring, upgraded bathroom with two spacious bedrooms in a cozy complex. Rental qualifications: Proof of income 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Team is here for you! We are now open to the public, and In efforts of preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are offering individual, personalized touring options by appointment only.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St, Reno, NV
Studio
$899
306 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
413 sqft
Formerly known as City Center Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Call now for details! Live in a prime location when you make City Center Apartments your home.
Last updated November 14 at 01:21am
2 Units Available
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,043
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Located on the beautiful Truckee Riverfront, our Reno NV apartments are conveniently located in Downtown Reno, centrally located to all of the area's most popular attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
450 N. Arlington #1201
450 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
833 sqft
450 N. Arlington #1201, Reno, NV 89503 - Available for immediate occupancy. Fresh, clean, light filled condo overlooking downtown Reno. 12th floor corner unit in the Belvedere.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Claremont Street #B
230 Claremont St, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
936 sqft
230 Claremont Street #B, Reno, NV 89502 - AVAILABLE NOW. MidTown Alert! Just off Wells, minutes to all MidTown has to offer. Ground floor apartment, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms with washer/dryer/refrigerator included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
Siegel Suites - El Cortez
239 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$949
180 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments in Reno! Historic Building! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
255 N. Sierra Street #708
255 North Sierra Street, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
810 sqft
7th Floor Montage - Live in Downtown Reno! - Living here can be like living on vacation every day! The association features: A swimming pool far above ground level A fitness center A parking garage Extra storage Gated, secure access to the
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Nevadan
133 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,036
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In the Heart of Downtown Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Senator
136 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$819
145 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In Downtown Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $189.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1040 Greenwich Way
1040 Greenwich Way, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2096 sqft
1040 Greenwich Way Available 08/03/20 Delightful & Warm Caughlin Ranch Home - Delightfully charming Caughlin Ranch 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom 2 car garage home near Plumb and Mayberry. A wonderful location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 W 2nd st 312
200 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,000
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Studio - This beautiful studio in the heart of downtown Reno is ready for rent . Comes with security, private park spot , swimming pool, outdoor BBQ place and a gym. You are within walking distance of the river .
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
895 Caughlin Glen Crossing
895 Caughlin Xing, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1154 sqft
Furnished Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Caughlin Ranch Home - Two-bedroom two-bathroom furnished home. Ashley furniture throughout including a dining table, sofa, end tables, and bed in the master bedroom. Hardwood floors in the living room and hallways.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
200 South Center Street - 208
200 South Center Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,150
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Opportunity to live in an up and coming pocket of Downtown Reno! Brand New adaptive re-use development. Class A apartments. Fully equipped units with modern finishes in a hip Mid-century building. Ready for move-in July 10th 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
300 California Avenue - 13
300 California Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
A 1920's apartment located in the heart of California Avenue. Apartment offers new kitchen with appliances, updated bathroom, and new windows. Unit is available for move-in on 8/5/2020. Monthly rent includes all basic utilities!
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
139 Pine Street - 4
139 Pine St, Reno, NV
Studio
$750
350 sqft
Recently updated studio apartment for rent in an up and coming downtown neighborhood. Located next to Hub Coffee Roasters, this studio apartment offers the charm and character of an early 1900s building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1560 West 6th St
1560 West 6th Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
Desirable & Spacious North-West Duplex - Property Id: 250458 Near 4th St/Downtown; Easy Access to UNR; Short Walk to Bus Route; Upgraded Eat-in Kitchen w/Dishwasher; DR/LR; Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups; Garage w/Remote + Driveway + Off-Street Parking;
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
299 Gramercy Lane
299 Gramercy Ln, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1704 sqft
299 Gramercy Lane Available 08/01/20 299 Gramercy Lane Reno, NV 89509 - $1,995/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2006 Sq Footage: 1704 sqft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
260 Meadow Brook Dr.
260 Meadow Brook Drive, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2333 sqft
260 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 08/01/20 260 Meadow Brook Dr Reno, NV 89519 - This newly remodeled single family home that contains 2,334 sq ft and was built in 1988. It contains 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. 3 car garage and a beautiful backyard.