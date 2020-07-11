15 Apartments for rent in Reno, NV with move-in specials
Reno combines the two greatest inspirations of the American West: mountains and desert. With hiking, rock climbing, whitewater rafting, snow boarding, mountain biking, fishing, and everything else offered in the fresh air of the great outdoors, it's more of a wild west town than a gambling town. Of course, it packs a punch of Vegas flair as well... if that's what you're into. Either way, it's prime time for renting in Reno, so let’s cash in those chips and get going. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Reno apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Reno apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.