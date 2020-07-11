15 Apartments for rent in Reno, NV with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Reno apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s r... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
42 Units Available
Mountain View Cemetery
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Formerly known as Courtyard Centre Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
18 Units Available
Mae Anne Avenue
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,311
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with garden tubs and fully equipped kitchens. Community includes an on-site dog park, pool, and clubhouse. Close to I-80. Near the green space at Rainbow Ridge Park.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
11 Units Available
Northgate
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,305
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1104 sqft
Refined apartments with a ceramic tile entry, in-unit laundry, and mountain views. RV parking available. Enjoy access to the year-round resort-style spa. 24-hour fitness center available. Dine or shop at nearby McQueen Crossing. By I-80.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
10 Units Available
Double R Blvd
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,255
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
2 Units Available
Downtown Reno
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,275
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Team is here for you! We are now open to the public, and In efforts of preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are offering individual, personalized touring options by appointment only.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
24 Units Available
Downtown Reno
ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St, Reno, NV
Studio
$899
306 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
413 sqft
Formerly known as City Center Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Call now for details! Live in a prime location when you make City Center Apartments your home.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
2 Units Available
Virginia Lake
Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada.
Results within 1 mile of Reno
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
18 Units Available
Oddie Boulevard
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,100
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
902 sqft
As of June 1, 2020, our offices are open by appointment only, call us for more details.
Results within 5 miles of Reno
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
11 Units Available
Kiley Ranch
Caviata at Kiley Ranch
950 Henry Orr Pkwy, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,273
1829 sqft
Fantastic location near the parks. On-site amenities include a pool, yoga, 24-hour gym and hot tub. Green community. Fireplaces, granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in each unit.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
5 Units Available
Sparks Marina
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,242
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features pool and spa, mountain views, and fitness center. Apartments include ceiling fans, bathtub, and walk in closets. Great location, close to I-80 and University of Nevada, Reno.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
6 Units Available
Los Altos Parkway
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1320 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with garages. Community features a clubhouse, large pool and spa and fireside lounge with full kitchen. Great location close to highways and shopping.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
6 Units Available
Sparks Marina
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,620
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1269 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts, but we are available to offer virtual tours and are accepting new leases for apartments.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
29 Units Available
Sparks Marina
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1380 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Lyfe at the Marina.
Results within 10 miles of Reno
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
38 Units Available
Pioneer Meadows
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,499
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1293 sqft
Introducing Lumina at Spanish Springs, a brand-new community of luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Sparks, NV.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
15 Units Available
Pioneer Meadows
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,325
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1321 sqft
The beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains provide a stunning setting. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Reno and close to I-80. Enjoy swimming in the pool, working out in the gym or relaxing in the hot tub.
City Guide for Reno, NV

Reno combines the two greatest inspirations of the American West: mountains and desert. With hiking, rock climbing, whitewater rafting, snow boarding, mountain biking, fishing, and everything else offered in the fresh air of the great outdoors, it's more of a wild west town than a gambling town. Of course, it packs a punch of Vegas flair as well... if that's what you're into. Either way, it's prime time for renting in Reno, so let’s cash in those chips and get going. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Reno, NV

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Reno apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Reno apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

