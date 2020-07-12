Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

154 Apartments for rent in Oddie Boulevard, Reno, NV

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
17 Units Available
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,100
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
902 sqft
As of June 1, 2020, our offices are open by appointment only, call us for more details.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,219
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1029 sqft
Are you searching for a great apartment home in Reno, Nevada? Look no further because Northtowne Summit Apartments is the number one apartment home community in “The Biggest Little City in the World”.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1925 Merchant St.
1925 Merchant Street, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
1925 Merchant St. Sparks,NV 89431 - $1,395.00 KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1979 Sq Footage: 1248 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths Parking: 2 Garage Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below) Deposit: $1,395.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1170 El Rancho Dr
1170 El Rancho Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
1170 El Rancho Rd.
Results within 1 mile of Oddie Boulevard
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
20 Units Available
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,126
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
850 sqft
Located on Reno's North Hills, enjoy amazing panoramic views of the city and the mountains. Units have big windows, in-home laundry and private patio/balcony. Internet access across the community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re ready to live comfortably. You’re ready to live stylishly. You’re ready to call Keyway Apartments home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2146 Roundhouse Road
2146 Roundhouse Road, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
548 sqft
One Bedroom in a gated community/All utilities paid - (RLNE5895584)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1059 Holman Cir
1059 Holman Circle, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Available 07/20/20 **Duplex** 1059 Holman Cir - Property Id: 131366 DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS..New refrigerator,oven and microwave. New hardwood floors, bathroom under remodel with new toilet,vanity, and tile! Will have new paint and kitchen remodeled.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3208 Bunker Hill Lane
3208 Bunker Hill Lane, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2084 sqft
3208 Bunker Hill Lane Available 07/24/20 Great Sparks location with 4 bedrooms! - This popular tri-level floor plan features 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2720 Dahlia Way
2720 Dahlia Way, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
Gate Community Quail Run - This single level home has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a car port. The fenced yard is small but private. The community has a pool and tennis courts for your enjoyment No Pets Allowed (RLNE2355840)

Last updated July 12 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
420 1/2 14th Street
420 1/2 14th St, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
729 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is centrally located near downtown Sparks. This home has been newly renovated with fresh paint and new carpets. There are washer/dryer hookups for tenant convenience and fenced in yard.

Last updated July 12 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
1941 Wedekind Road
1941 Wedekind Road, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
475 sqft
This newly remodeled 1 Bed/ 1 Bath is nestled in walking distance from shopping, schools and parks. Comes complete with a stackable washer and dryer PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION- AVOID SCAMMERS.

Last updated July 12 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
1880 Citron Street
1880 Citron Street, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Sparks
1225 Victorian Avenue, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,166
315 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Near Victorian Square in Sparks! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $269.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3176 Sterling Ridge Circle
3176 Sterling Ridge Circle, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1552 sqft
New 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Home in Sterling Ridge! - Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Sterling Ridge Homes. Tandem 2 car garage. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. All bedrooms are on the 3rd Floor.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
982 HOLMAN WAY
982 Holman Way, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1272 sqft
982 HOLMAN WAY Available 07/24/20 COMING SOON! Sparks 2 bed/2 bath - Spacious 2BD/2BA 2 car garage Tiled kitchen / fireplace/pool (RLNE5817789)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3379 BENTGRASS CT.
3379 Bentgrass Court, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2881 sqft
3379 BENTGRASS CT. Available 07/24/20 ** COMING SOON! Large 4 Bed close to North 395 in Sparks - This home is ready for a large family boasting 2881 square feet of living with 4 bedrooms and 2 stories.

Last updated July 12 at 04:04pm
1 Unit Available
977 Tyler Way
977 Tyler Way, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1578 sqft
This beautiful Townhouse in Sparks is ready for Move-in!! Close to shopping, parks & dining, NEW flooring throughout, attached 2 car garage, small private patio, formal dining room, appliances consist of stove, dishwasher, fridge, washer & dryer.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
428 1/2 14th St.
428 1/2 14th St, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
729 sqft
Centrally located home walking distance from Downtown Sparks!! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is centrally located near downtown Sparks. This home has been newly renovated with fresh paint and new carpets.

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1621 1/2 G St
1621 1/2 G St, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,000
336 sqft
A charming studio cottage in the heart of Sparks. Completely remodeled with all new fixtures, floor, counter tops, appliances, bathroom, new hot water heater and radiant floor furnace.

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3208 Sterling Ridge Circle
3208 Sterling Ridge Circle, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Looking for a modern,newer home, look no further! This home features granite counter tops, maple cabinets, an Island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, accent wall, ceiling fan, dual master bedroom suites, and large two car garage (tandem).

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
412 10th Street Unit A
412 10th Street, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
412 10th Street Unit A Sparks, NV 89431 - Darling 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story, town home located in the heart of Sparks. Available NOW. Rent is $1250, Deposit is $1550. Open layout with plenty of space.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2202 Patton Dr
2202 Patton Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Lovely Two Bed/One Bath Condo Available NOW in Reno. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 800 square feet of living space, kitchen includes refrigerator and oven. Parking is Off Street Uncovered Situated off Tripp Dr. & Patton Dr.

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
1406 Selmi Dr
1406 Selmi Drive, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath - North McCarran Loop. This second floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment featuring 700 SqFt of living space comes, stack-able washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave and covered parking spot.

