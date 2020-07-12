/
north virginia socrates
134 Apartments for rent in North Virginia - Socrates, Reno, NV
1 Unit Available
390 Andrew Cahill Ln
390 Andrew Cahill Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 Master Bedrooms/2.5 Bath overlooking Reno Enjoy a spectacular view overlooking the Reno valley in this beautiful newly remodeled 2 master bedroom townhouse. This 2.5 bath property features 1450 sq.
1 Unit Available
3271 Gypsum Road
3271 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1152 sqft
3271 Gypsum Road Available 07/13/20 3271 Gypsum Rd. Reno, NV 89503 - $1095/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1152 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.
1 Unit Available
555 Gloria May Ln
555 Gloria May Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1388 sqft
BRAND NEW beautiful 2 story condo/townhouse in Reno minutes from freeway access, UNR & TMCC. This property comes with a washer, dryer and fridge for tenant use. Sorry NO pets. $1,695 rent with a $1,795 deposit.
1 Unit Available
4026 ANTHONY JAMES
4026 Anthony James Court, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
4026 Anthony James Ct - AMAZING CITY & MOUNTAIN VIEWS - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car tandem garage town home located above Rancho San Rafael Park with amazing city and mountain views.
1 Unit Available
3505 Gypsum Road
3505 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
Total Makeover with views - This large two bedroom, 1 1/2 bath rental has new flooring, fresh paint and new counters and appliances. Wow and city views as well. there is covered parking and additional locking storage.
1 Unit Available
5070 Ciarra Kennedy
5070 Ciara Kennedy Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Brand New townhomes seeking tenant - New townhome with an open kitchen dining room layout and 2 large master bedrooms. Downstairs has a half bath, patio, and 1 car garage. Off the patio is a view of stream and open land.
1 Unit Available
3451 Gypsum Road
3451 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
1 Unit Available
4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln.
4875 Ciara Kennedy Lane, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1556 sqft
3 MILES FROM UNR!!! - 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. - $1875/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1570 Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2.
1 Unit Available
3260 Gypsum Rd
3260 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1202 sqft
This cozy 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment is close to UNR with unbeatable views. Fully remodeled featuring granite counter tops, tile floors, newer appliances, wood burning fireplace, covered parking and on-site laundry. Available July 1st. No Pets.
1 Unit Available
3291 Gypsum Road
3291 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1152 sqft
3291 Gypsum Road Available 08/01/20 3291 Gypsum Rd. Reno, NV 89509 - $1,225/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1152 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths Parking: 1 Carport Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1,225.
1 Unit Available
59 Vista Rafael PKWY
59 Vista Rafael Parkway, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
924 sqft
59 Vista Rafael PKWY Available 08/21/20 Incredible condo close to UNR!!! - Come see this incredible condo close to UNR! This wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features an inviting floor plan, with tile flooring in the living room and carpeted floors
1 Unit Available
3623 Gypsum Road
3623 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
848 sqft
3623 Gypsum Road Available 07/17/20 Townhome in 4-plex - near UNR - off street parking - 2BR/1 1/2BA unit in well maintained 4-plex apartment building. Main level: Living room, kitchen, laundry room with washer/dryer and half-bath.
Results within 1 mile of North Virginia - Socrates
Verified
20 Units Available
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,126
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
850 sqft
Located on Reno's North Hills, enjoy amazing panoramic views of the city and the mountains. Units have big windows, in-home laundry and private patio/balcony. Internet access across the community.
1 Unit Available
2720 Dahlia Way
2720 Dahlia Way, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
Gate Community Quail Run - This single level home has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a car port. The fenced yard is small but private. The community has a pool and tennis courts for your enjoyment No Pets Allowed (RLNE2355840)
1 Unit Available
1941 Wedekind Road
1941 Wedekind Road, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
475 sqft
This newly remodeled 1 Bed/ 1 Bath is nestled in walking distance from shopping, schools and parks. Comes complete with a stackable washer and dryer PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION- AVOID SCAMMERS.
1 Unit Available
1880 Citron Street
1880 Citron Street, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
2001 Coleman Drive
2001 Coleman Road, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1210 sqft
1 Unit Available
290 Jodi Drive
290 Jodi Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1209 sqft
Stones Throw to UNR - 290 Jodi Dr. - $2,100/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1209 sqft.
1 Unit Available
160 Bisby St.
160 Bisby Street, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1960 sqft
160 Bisby St.
1 Unit Available
1675 Beech Street
1675 Beech Street, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
1675 Beech Street Available 07/13/20 1675 Beech Street Reno, NV 89512 - $2200/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1959 Sq Footage: 1400 sqft.
1 Unit Available
2202 Patton Dr
2202 Patton Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Lovely Two Bed/One Bath Condo Available NOW in Reno. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 800 square feet of living space, kitchen includes refrigerator and oven. Parking is Off Street Uncovered Situated off Tripp Dr. & Patton Dr.
1 Unit Available
306 Orrcrest
306 Orrcrest Drive, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1688 sqft
4 bed 3 bath Updated! Shelter in Place in Comfort! - TEXT 775-846-4570 SHAUNA ONLY. Incredible mountain views from nearly each window. Cleanly updated 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
1406 Selmi Dr
1406 Selmi Drive, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath - North McCarran Loop. This second floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment featuring 700 SqFt of living space comes, stack-able washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave and covered parking spot.
1 Unit Available
2555 Clear Acre Ln
2555 Clear Acre Lane, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
928 sqft
This cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo is located near UNR and available immediately. Tenant is responsible for electric only, all other utilities are covered by the owner. There is a washer and dryer in the unit and 2 assigned parking spaces (1 covered).