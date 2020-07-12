Apartment List
/
NV
/
reno
/
north virginia socrates
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

134 Apartments for rent in North Virginia - Socrates, Reno, NV

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
390 Andrew Cahill Ln
390 Andrew Cahill Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 Master Bedrooms/2.5 Bath overlooking Reno Enjoy a spectacular view overlooking the Reno valley in this beautiful newly remodeled 2 master bedroom townhouse. This 2.5 bath property features 1450 sq.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3271 Gypsum Road
3271 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1152 sqft
3271 Gypsum Road Available 07/13/20 3271 Gypsum Rd. Reno, NV 89503 - $1095/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1152 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
555 Gloria May Ln
555 Gloria May Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1388 sqft
BRAND NEW beautiful 2 story condo/townhouse in Reno minutes from freeway access, UNR & TMCC. This property comes with a washer, dryer and fridge for tenant use. Sorry NO pets. $1,695 rent with a $1,795 deposit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4026 ANTHONY JAMES
4026 Anthony James Court, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
4026 Anthony James Ct - AMAZING CITY & MOUNTAIN VIEWS - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car tandem garage town home located above Rancho San Rafael Park with amazing city and mountain views.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3505 Gypsum Road
3505 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
Total Makeover with views - This large two bedroom, 1 1/2 bath rental has new flooring, fresh paint and new counters and appliances. Wow and city views as well. there is covered parking and additional locking storage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5070 Ciarra Kennedy
5070 Ciara Kennedy Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Brand New townhomes seeking tenant - New townhome with an open kitchen dining room layout and 2 large master bedrooms. Downstairs has a half bath, patio, and 1 car garage. Off the patio is a view of stream and open land.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3451 Gypsum Road
3451 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
- (RLNE5872893)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln.
4875 Ciara Kennedy Lane, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1556 sqft
3 MILES FROM UNR!!! - 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. - $1875/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1570 Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
3260 Gypsum Rd
3260 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1202 sqft
This cozy 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment is close to UNR with unbeatable views. Fully remodeled featuring granite counter tops, tile floors, newer appliances, wood burning fireplace, covered parking and on-site laundry. Available July 1st. No Pets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3291 Gypsum Road
3291 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1152 sqft
3291 Gypsum Road Available 08/01/20 3291 Gypsum Rd. Reno, NV 89509 - $1,225/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1152 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths Parking: 1 Carport Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1,225.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
59 Vista Rafael PKWY
59 Vista Rafael Parkway, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
924 sqft
59 Vista Rafael PKWY Available 08/21/20 Incredible condo close to UNR!!! - Come see this incredible condo close to UNR! This wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features an inviting floor plan, with tile flooring in the living room and carpeted floors

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3623 Gypsum Road
3623 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
848 sqft
3623 Gypsum Road Available 07/17/20 Townhome in 4-plex - near UNR - off street parking - 2BR/1 1/2BA unit in well maintained 4-plex apartment building. Main level: Living room, kitchen, laundry room with washer/dryer and half-bath.
Results within 1 mile of North Virginia - Socrates
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
20 Units Available
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,126
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
850 sqft
Located on Reno's North Hills, enjoy amazing panoramic views of the city and the mountains. Units have big windows, in-home laundry and private patio/balcony. Internet access across the community.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2720 Dahlia Way
2720 Dahlia Way, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
Gate Community Quail Run - This single level home has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a car port. The fenced yard is small but private. The community has a pool and tennis courts for your enjoyment No Pets Allowed (RLNE2355840)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1941 Wedekind Road
1941 Wedekind Road, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
475 sqft
This newly remodeled 1 Bed/ 1 Bath is nestled in walking distance from shopping, schools and parks. Comes complete with a stackable washer and dryer PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION- AVOID SCAMMERS.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1880 Citron Street
1880 Citron Street, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Coleman Drive
2001 Coleman Road, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1210 sqft
- (RLNE5902379)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
290 Jodi Drive
290 Jodi Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1209 sqft
Stones Throw to UNR - 290 Jodi Dr. - $2,100/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1209 sqft.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Bisby St.
160 Bisby Street, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1960 sqft
160 Bisby St.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1675 Beech Street
1675 Beech Street, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
1675 Beech Street Available 07/13/20 1675 Beech Street Reno, NV 89512 - $2200/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1959 Sq Footage: 1400 sqft.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2202 Patton Dr
2202 Patton Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Lovely Two Bed/One Bath Condo Available NOW in Reno. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 800 square feet of living space, kitchen includes refrigerator and oven. Parking is Off Street Uncovered Situated off Tripp Dr. & Patton Dr.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
306 Orrcrest
306 Orrcrest Drive, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1688 sqft
4 bed 3 bath Updated! Shelter in Place in Comfort! - TEXT 775-846-4570 SHAUNA ONLY. Incredible mountain views from nearly each window. Cleanly updated 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
1406 Selmi Dr
1406 Selmi Drive, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath - North McCarran Loop. This second floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment featuring 700 SqFt of living space comes, stack-able washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave and covered parking spot.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
2555 Clear Acre Ln
2555 Clear Acre Lane, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
928 sqft
This cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo is located near UNR and available immediately. Tenant is responsible for electric only, all other utilities are covered by the owner. There is a washer and dryer in the unit and 2 assigned parking spaces (1 covered).

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Fernley, NVSun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno