susanville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Susanville, CA📍
1155 Orlo Drive
1155 Orlo Drive, Susanville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1069 sqft
Modern 3 bed & 2 bath home - Modern 3 bed, 2 bath house with washer & dryer hook-ups, natural gas heat and a pellet stove, dishwasher, range & refrigerator. Sewer included, tenant pays all other utilities.
542 Meadowview Dr.
542 Meadow View Dr, Susanville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1184 sqft
542 Meadowview Dr. Available 07/10/20 3BR/2Bath Home near the Casino - (RLNE5845815)
360 N. Mesa Street
360 North Mesa Street, Susanville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath House - 3 bed, 2 bath house with 2 car garage and central natural gas heating, approximately 1,498 square feet. Appliances include range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & swamp cooler. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799587)
401 Knoch Ave
401 Knoch Avenue, Susanville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1066 sqft
401 Knoch Ave - 2 BED 1 BATH APPROX 1066 SQ FT HOME WITH ELECTRIC RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, WOOD STOVE, LAUNDRY/UTILITY ROOM. NO PETS. AVAILABLE NOW. $1,100 PER MONTH. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5664779)
340 Ash
340 Ash Street, Susanville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
340 ASH ST. - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOUSE APPROX 800 SQ FT W/ SINGLE CAR GARAGE AND WORKSHOP, F/A NATURAL GAS HEAT, REFRIGERATOR, ELECTRIC RANGE, WASHER & DRYER (NOT WARRANTED) FENCED YARD. NO PETS. AVAILABLE NOW. $1,000 PER MONTH.