567 West 4th Street - 1002

Amenities

garage gym pool air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage condo, downtown Reno. Close to UNR! lots of natural light, amazing views, quiet location. This adorable condo features a spacious living room, dining area and open kitchen.

No Pets!



Come and Enjoy our beautiful downtown high-rise views and walk to dining, entertainment, shopping, casinos and public transportation.



* All utilities and basic cable are included in rent.



* Fitness Center, Underground Garage, Special Events Room, Pool and more.



http://www.sierravistatowers.com/

