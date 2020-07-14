All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 3rd Street Flats.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
3rd Street Flats
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:54 AM

3rd Street Flats

303 W 3rd St · (775) 451-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE WITH A 6-12 MONTH LEASE
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Downtown Reno
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

303 W 3rd St, Reno, NV 89501
Downtown Reno

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3rd Street Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Our Team is here for you! We are now open to the public, and In efforts of preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are offering individual, personalized touring options by appointment only. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home! A facemask will be required. We will be scheduling appointments with our valued residents for business that can’t be handled digitally. Please reach us at 775.303.3100 or @ 3rdstreetflats.cd@fpimgt.com for more info! Thank you for helping us keep our community safe and healthy. Please copy and paste the following link for a virtual tour!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18PPcgxNM08

The best of both worlds. Third Street Flats matches the edginess of modern urban living with the comforts of local, laid-back charm. We offer a beautifully-designed studio, 1 and 2 bedroom floor plan options to suit your needs. Near the beating heart of Reno, where a thriving culture and arts scene, endless recreation, the notable foodie movement, and a see and be seen e

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$900
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: 35 pound limit, breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3rd Street Flats have any available units?
3rd Street Flats doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3rd Street Flats have?
Some of 3rd Street Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3rd Street Flats currently offering any rent specials?
3rd Street Flats is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE WITH A 6-12 MONTH LEASE
Is 3rd Street Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, 3rd Street Flats is pet friendly.
Does 3rd Street Flats offer parking?
Yes, 3rd Street Flats offers parking.
Does 3rd Street Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3rd Street Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3rd Street Flats have a pool?
Yes, 3rd Street Flats has a pool.
Does 3rd Street Flats have accessible units?
Yes, 3rd Street Flats has accessible units.
Does 3rd Street Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3rd Street Flats has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3rd Street Flats?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave
Reno, NV 89502
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr
Reno, NV 89523
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln
Reno, NV 89502
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln
Reno, NV 89512
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street
Reno, NV 89502
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street
Reno, NV 89502

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity