The Element

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

We offer one and two-bedroom apartments in Reno located close to the Meadowood Mall with easy access to Highway 395. Nearby activities include premier casinos, mountain biking, hiking, skiing, and ample dining choices. Just 30 minutes from beautiful Lake Tahoe and 20 minutes up the Mount Rose Highway with local schools, including Donner Springs Elementary, Pine Middle School, and Damonte High School.



Our pet-friendly apartments for Reno, NV welcomes both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. Enjoy an off-leash pet park, fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ areas, and more. Contact us to schedule a tour today of our beautiful community!