All apartments in Reno
Find more places like The Element.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
The Element
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

The Element

825 Delucchi Ln · (775) 442-6518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Meadowood
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

825 Delucchi Ln, Reno, NV 89502
Meadowood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0061 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 0044 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 0039 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 1136 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Element.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
We offer one and two-bedroom apartments in Reno located close to the Meadowood Mall with easy access to Highway 395. Nearby activities include premier casinos, mountain biking, hiking, skiing, and ample dining choices. Just 30 minutes from beautiful Lake Tahoe and 20 minutes up the Mount Rose Highway with local schools, including Donner Springs Elementary, Pine Middle School, and Damonte High School.

Our pet-friendly apartments for Reno, NV welcomes both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. Enjoy an off-leash pet park, fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ areas, and more. Contact us to schedule a tour today of our beautiful community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44
Deposit: $300 on approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Some breed restrictions; 70 lb weight limit
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Element have any available units?
The Element has 7 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does The Element have?
Some of The Element's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Element currently offering any rent specials?
The Element is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Element pet-friendly?
Yes, The Element is pet friendly.
Does The Element offer parking?
Yes, The Element offers parking.
Does The Element have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Element offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Element have a pool?
Yes, The Element has a pool.
Does The Element have accessible units?
No, The Element does not have accessible units.
Does The Element have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Element has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Element?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr
Reno, NV 89512
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr
Reno, NV 89519
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
Esprit Townhome Apartments
11800 Veterans Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard
Reno, NV 89502
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way
Reno, NV 89502
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street
Reno, NV 89503

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity