3293 Gypsum Road

Amenities
3293 Gypsum Rd. Reno, NV 89512 - $1,175/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1152 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths
Parking: 1 Carport
Lease Duration: 12 month
Deposit: $1,175.00
Pets Policy: No Pets
Laundry: Shared
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment located just above UNR and near Rancho San Rafael Park.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: forced air
Storage Unit
Fireplace
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Covered Parking
Shared Laundry
LEASE TERMS:
Available Now. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Pets Allowed. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing! 775-322-1093
(RLNE4286018)