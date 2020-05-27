All apartments in Reno
3293 Gypsum Road

3293 Gypsum Road · (775) 322-1093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3293 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV 89503
North Virginia - Socrates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3293 Gypsum Road · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
3293 Gypsum Rd. Reno, NV 89512 - $1,175/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1152 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths
Parking: 1 Carport
Lease Duration: 12 month
Deposit: $1,175.00
Pets Policy: No Pets
Laundry: Shared
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
Great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment located just above UNR and near Rancho San Rafael Park.

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: forced air
Storage Unit
Fireplace

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Covered Parking
Shared Laundry

LEASE TERMS:
Available Now. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Pets Allowed. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing! 775-322-1093

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4286018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3293 Gypsum Road have any available units?
3293 Gypsum Road has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3293 Gypsum Road have?
Some of 3293 Gypsum Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3293 Gypsum Road currently offering any rent specials?
3293 Gypsum Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3293 Gypsum Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3293 Gypsum Road is pet friendly.
Does 3293 Gypsum Road offer parking?
Yes, 3293 Gypsum Road does offer parking.
Does 3293 Gypsum Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3293 Gypsum Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3293 Gypsum Road have a pool?
No, 3293 Gypsum Road does not have a pool.
Does 3293 Gypsum Road have accessible units?
No, 3293 Gypsum Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3293 Gypsum Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3293 Gypsum Road has units with dishwashers.
