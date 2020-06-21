All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 2318 Red Maple Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
2318 Red Maple Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2318 Red Maple Ct.

2318 Red Maple Court · (775) 322-1093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Northgate
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2318 Red Maple Court, Reno, NV 89523
Northgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2318 Red Maple Ct. · Avail. Jul 6

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
2318 Red Maple Ct. Available 07/06/20 2318 Red Maple Ct. Reno, NV 89523 - $2,175/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2002
Sq Footage: 2261 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 3 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,175
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: None
Lot Size: 6918 Square Feet
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION

Three bedroom, two bath home located in Northwest Reno. Spectacular home on a cul-de-sac with great views. Includes loft, hardwood floors, lots of amenities, Central AC, 3-car garage and a spacious backyard. Call to schedule a showing!

RENTAL FEATURES
Family room
Storage space
Recreation room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Double pane / Storm windows
Hardwood floor
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS
Available July 6!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval (25 lbs and under ONLY). $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3397416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Red Maple Ct. have any available units?
2318 Red Maple Ct. has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 Red Maple Ct. have?
Some of 2318 Red Maple Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 Red Maple Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Red Maple Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Red Maple Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 Red Maple Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2318 Red Maple Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Red Maple Ct. does offer parking.
Does 2318 Red Maple Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 Red Maple Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Red Maple Ct. have a pool?
No, 2318 Red Maple Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Red Maple Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2318 Red Maple Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Red Maple Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 Red Maple Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2318 Red Maple Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln
Reno, NV 89502
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd
Reno, NV 89509
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd
Reno, NV 89511
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard
Reno, NV 89502
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy
Reno, NV 89509
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902
Reno, NV 89511

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Apartments with ParkingReno Dog Friendly Apartments
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity