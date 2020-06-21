Amenities

2318 Red Maple Ct. Available 07/06/20 2318 Red Maple Ct. Reno, NV 89523 - $2,175/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 2002

Sq Footage: 2261 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 3 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $2,175

Pets Policy: Dogs OK

Laundry: None

Lot Size: 6918 Square Feet

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION



Three bedroom, two bath home located in Northwest Reno. Spectacular home on a cul-de-sac with great views. Includes loft, hardwood floors, lots of amenities, Central AC, 3-car garage and a spacious backyard. Call to schedule a showing!



RENTAL FEATURES

Family room

Storage space

Recreation room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Yard

Fenced yard

Lawn

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Double pane / Storm windows

Hardwood floor

Fireplace

High / Vaulted ceiling

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Garage - Attached



LEASE TERMS

Available July 6!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval (25 lbs and under ONLY). $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3397416)