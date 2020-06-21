Amenities
2318 Red Maple Ct. Available 07/06/20 2318 Red Maple Ct. Reno, NV 89523 - $2,175/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2002
Sq Footage: 2261 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 3 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,175
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: None
Lot Size: 6918 Square Feet
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Three bedroom, two bath home located in Northwest Reno. Spectacular home on a cul-de-sac with great views. Includes loft, hardwood floors, lots of amenities, Central AC, 3-car garage and a spacious backyard. Call to schedule a showing!
RENTAL FEATURES
Family room
Storage space
Recreation room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Double pane / Storm windows
Hardwood floor
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS
Available July 6!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval (25 lbs and under ONLY). $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3397416)