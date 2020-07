Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court yoga accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court concierge conference room e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving sauna

We welcome you to The Village at Iron Blossom apartments located in beautiful Reno, Nevada. Our conveniently located garden style apartments are spacious and have beautiful city and mountain views. Additionally the apartments are near many walking trails, and just 20 minutes from Virginia City and Lake Tahoe. Our substantially sized apartments are available in one, two and three bedroom floor plan options. These spacious apartments come complete with triple pane windows, mountain views and many amenities. Our apartments feature walk in closets and washer/dryers in select units, in addition to our brand new playground, sports courts and fitness center open to all our residents.The Village at Iron Blossom will offer you a very quiet and relaxing environment whether you are entertaining or using the excellent amenities. Please contact The Village at Iron Blossom today to make an appointment and get a personalized tour of our property.