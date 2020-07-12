/
northgate
153 Apartments for rent in Northgate, Reno, NV
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,297
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1104 sqft
Refined apartments with a ceramic tile entry, in-unit laundry, and mountain views. RV parking available. Enjoy access to the year-round resort-style spa. 24-hour fitness center available. Dine or shop at nearby McQueen Crossing. By I-80.
1501 Saturno Heights
1501 Saturno Heights Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1270 sqft
Lovely Three Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Single family House in Northwest Reno This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1270 sq ft home has beautiful mountain views from the large fenced back yard.
1613 Ambassador Dr
1613 Ambassador Drive, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1869 sqft
Available 07/21/20 Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single family House in Reno.
6365 Springwood Drive
6365 Springwood Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 bed, 2 bath home in Northwest Reno. 3 Car garage. Homes comes with a washer, dryer & refrigerator. $1,995 a month with a $2,095 deposit. Sorry, NO pets.
Results within 1 mile of Northgate
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,425
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1303 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. We will be scheduling appointments with our valued residents for business that cant be handled digitally.
1045 Ambassador Drive
1045 Ambassador Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
1045 Ambassador Drive Available 08/01/20 1045 Ambassador Drive Reno, NV 89523 - $2100/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 900 sqft.
6022 Walnut Creek Road
6022 Walnut Creek Road, Reno, NV
Studio
$2,099
1560 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 0 bedrooms, 2.
1268 Aristicon Drive
1268 Aristicon Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1141 sqft
1268 Aristicon Drive Reno, NV 89523 - $2100/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1991 Sq Footage: 1141 sqft.
1786 Sierra Highlands Drive
1786 Sierra Highlands Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1300 sqft
Spacious Northwest Reno Townhome Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Northgate
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,321
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with garden tubs and fully equipped kitchens. Community includes an on-site dog park, pool, and clubhouse. Close to I-80. Near the green space at Rainbow Ridge Park.
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Formerly known as Courtyard Centre Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,230
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Welcome to Skyline Canyon If convenience and beauty are what you are looking for, Skyline Canyon Apartments is the community for you.
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Beautifully located close to the river walk and Idlewild Park. Enjoy food truck Fridays and other river walk based events! New flooring, upgraded bathroom with two spacious bedrooms in a cozy complex. Rental qualifications: Proof of income 2.
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Team is here for you! We are now open to the public, and In efforts of preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are offering individual, personalized touring options by appointment only.
Park at Idlewild
1850 Idlewild Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1003 sqft
Minutes away from some of the best activities Northern Nevada has to offer, The Park at Idlewild gives you a location that is second to none.
450 N. Arlington #1201
450 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
833 sqft
450 N. Arlington #1201, Reno, NV 89503 - Available for immediate occupancy. Fresh, clean, light filled condo overlooking downtown Reno. 12th floor corner unit in the Belvedere.
390 Andrew Cahill Ln
390 Andrew Cahill Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 Master Bedrooms/2.5 Bath overlooking Reno Enjoy a spectacular view overlooking the Reno valley in this beautiful newly remodeled 2 master bedroom townhouse. This 2.5 bath property features 1450 sq.
3271 Gypsum Road
3271 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1152 sqft
3271 Gypsum Road Available 07/13/20 3271 Gypsum Rd. Reno, NV 89503 - $1095/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1152 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.
Siegel Suites - El Cortez
239 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$949
180 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments in Reno! Historic Building! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
3575 Gibraltar Drive
3575 Gibraltar Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2054 sqft
To view this property, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule. Amazing, large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house, 2 car garage w/ opener split-level home off of the top of Skyline Blvd.
555 Gloria May Ln
555 Gloria May Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1388 sqft
BRAND NEW beautiful 2 story condo/townhouse in Reno minutes from freeway access, UNR & TMCC. This property comes with a washer, dryer and fridge for tenant use. Sorry NO pets. $1,695 rent with a $1,795 deposit.
255 N. Sierra Street #708
255 North Sierra Street, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
810 sqft
7th Floor Montage - Live in Downtown Reno! - Living here can be like living on vacation every day! The association features: A swimming pool far above ground level A fitness center A parking garage Extra storage Gated, secure access to the
4026 ANTHONY JAMES
4026 Anthony James Court, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
4026 Anthony James Ct - AMAZING CITY & MOUNTAIN VIEWS - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car tandem garage town home located above Rancho San Rafael Park with amazing city and mountain views.
Siegel Suites - Nevadan
133 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,036
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In the Heart of Downtown Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.