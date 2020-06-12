Siegel Suites - Boulder 3

Amenities
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More!
***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.05 ***
Apartment Home Features & Amenities:
No Credit Check Needed!
One bedroom apartments
Fully furnished & unfurnished apartments
Pet friendly / dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit OK
No long-term lease required
Rent by the week or month
Full kitchen with microwave in apartment
42? flat screen TVs in each apartment
Sparkling swimming pool
Fitness Center
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included
High-speed wireless internet available
Laundry facilities
On Boulder Highway
On Las Vegas RTC bus line
Easy freeway access
Security Onsite
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!
Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com
Siegel Suites Boulder III
4240 Boulder Highway Las Vegas, NV 89121
Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.
Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.
Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.
- Easy Freeway Access and More!
(RLNE2767863)