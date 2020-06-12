Siegel Suites - Boulder 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More!



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.05 ***



Apartment Home Features & Amenities:

No Credit Check Needed!

One bedroom apartments

Fully furnished & unfurnished apartments

Pet friendly / dog friendly apartments

Bad Credit OK

No long-term lease required

Rent by the week or month

Full kitchen with microwave in apartment

42? flat screen TVs in each apartment

Sparkling swimming pool

Fitness Center

Free premium cable TV

Free utilities included

High-speed wireless internet available

Laundry facilities

On Boulder Highway

On Las Vegas RTC bus line

Easy freeway access

Security Onsite

Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!



Additional Information:

www.siegelsuites.com



Siegel Suites Boulder III

4240 Boulder Highway Las Vegas, NV 89121



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.



Pet Policy

20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

- Easy Freeway Access and More!



(RLNE2767863)