Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

BEAUTIFUL 1 STORY WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. 2 CAR GARAGE. THE HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT WITH THE EXCEPTION OF BEDROOMS. A FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM. A GOOD SIZED MASTER BEDROOM WITH A WALK IN CLOSET. THE MASTER BATH FEATURES DOUBLE SINKS, SEPARATE SHOWER AND OVAL TUB. ALL APPLIANCES. AND A PRIVATE BACKYARD PERFECT FOR RELAXING UNDER THE COVERED PATIO!