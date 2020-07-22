6861 Tamarus Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

SUPER 1ST FLOOR CONDO WITH 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. ALL TILE THROUGHOUT THE WHOLE UNIT !! NO CARPET AT ALL.... LARGER LIVING ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE. OPEN FLOORPLAN. 2 PATIOS...ONE OFF LIVING ROOM AND ONE OFF BEDROOM. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. NICE CONDO COMMUNITY OFFERING A POOL AND SPA ACROSS FROM THE UNIT. NICE UNIT....DONT MISS OUT !!