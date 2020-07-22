All apartments in Paradise
6861 Tamarus Street
6861 Tamarus Street

6861 Tamarus Street · No Longer Available
Location

6861 Tamarus Street, Paradise, NV 89119

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
SUPER 1ST FLOOR CONDO WITH 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. ALL TILE THROUGHOUT THE WHOLE UNIT !! NO CARPET AT ALL.... LARGER LIVING ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE. OPEN FLOORPLAN. 2 PATIOS...ONE OFF LIVING ROOM AND ONE OFF BEDROOM. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. NICE CONDO COMMUNITY OFFERING A POOL AND SPA ACROSS FROM THE UNIT. NICE UNIT....DONT MISS OUT !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6861 Tamarus Street have any available units?
6861 Tamarus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise, NV.
What amenities does 6861 Tamarus Street have?
Some of 6861 Tamarus Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6861 Tamarus Street currently offering any rent specials?
6861 Tamarus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6861 Tamarus Street pet-friendly?
No, 6861 Tamarus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 6861 Tamarus Street offer parking?
No, 6861 Tamarus Street does not offer parking.
Does 6861 Tamarus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6861 Tamarus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6861 Tamarus Street have a pool?
Yes, 6861 Tamarus Street has a pool.
Does 6861 Tamarus Street have accessible units?
No, 6861 Tamarus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6861 Tamarus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6861 Tamarus Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6861 Tamarus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6861 Tamarus Street does not have units with air conditioning.
