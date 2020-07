Amenities

walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 BED / 2 BATH TOWNHOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY! - WELCOME TO 5304 RUNNINGBROOK!



THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BED / 2 BATH TOWN HOME IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY! IT FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT! THE KITCHEN OFFERS A BREAKFAST BAR & TILE BACK SPLASH. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE CEILING FANS! MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES SLIDING DOOR LEADING TO THE BACK YARD, WALK IN CLOSET & DUEL SINKS!



GO TO RPMLV.COM TO APPLY ONLINE AND FOR VIEWING THE PROPERTY BY CLICKING ON THE LISTING



CALL 702-478-8800 FOR MORE INFO OR SCHEDULE A SHOWING



$60 APPLICATION FEE (PER ADULT) (NON-REFUNDABLE)

$200 MOVE-IN ADMIN FEE (NON-REFUNDABLE)

$1300 SECURITY DEPOSIT (REFUNDABLE)



NO PETS ALLOWED

NO SMOKING ALLOWED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5148741)