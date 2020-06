4439 SUNNY DUNES DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

~~~~BACK YARD PARADISE WAITING FOR YOU~~~~ UPGRADED TRI-LEVEL 4 BED/3 BATH 3 CAR GARAGE HOME - ****APPLICATION PENDING****

PRIVATE BACK YARD PARADISE! POOL, BBQ, COVERED PATIO WITH FANS AND SKYLIGHTS, FRUIT TREES, SMALL GREEN HOUSE AND GARDEN AREA! RV OR BOAT PARKING! UPGRADED TRI-LEVEL HOME! 4 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 ON LOWEST LEVEL NEXT TO A FULL BATH! 3 CAR GARAGE, FULL SIZED WASHER & DRYER WITH LAUNDRY SINK! UPGRADED FLOORING, FIXTURES, AND CABINETS! LARGE ROOMS, PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN LARGE KITCHEN! BEAUTIFUL ENTRY WAY! MUST SEE! SEWER, TRASH, LANDSCAPER AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE RENT! PETS CONSIDERED WITH DEPOSITS AND PET RENT. NO SMOKING. SEC 8 IS NOT ACCEPTED.



