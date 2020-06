Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a remarkably well preserved original Krisel Design home. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a large open family room and tiled kitchen. The Nahatan house also is accompanied by a huge backyard that has a ton of trees to shade all the sunny Las Vegas days.This is an awesome classic mid century modern home that will surely please and is a must see! This is a fully and completely furnished turnkey property.