Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
3112 Sonata Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3112 Sonata Drive

3112 Sonata Drive · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Paradise
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

3112 Sonata Drive, Paradise, NV 89121

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Fully furnished first floor condo in gated Sunrise Villas community. Open floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout. Welcome to community pool. All housewares, linens, full size washer/dryer, cable, wifi and utilities included in your stay. Enjoy patio and attached two car garage. Close proximity to shopping, dining, and major roads. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Sonata Drive have any available units?
3112 Sonata Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3112 Sonata Drive have?
Some of 3112 Sonata Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Sonata Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Sonata Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Sonata Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Sonata Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 3112 Sonata Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3112 Sonata Drive does offer parking.
Does 3112 Sonata Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3112 Sonata Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Sonata Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3112 Sonata Drive has a pool.
Does 3112 Sonata Drive have accessible units?
No, 3112 Sonata Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Sonata Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Sonata Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 Sonata Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3112 Sonata Drive has units with air conditioning.
