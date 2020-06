Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking

Welcome home to this private, 2nd floor, poolside condo! Two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Balcony off of the living room. Unit has tile and new wood-like vinyl plank flooring throughout. All appliances with in-unit washer & dryer. Community is gated, has mature landscaping with grass and trees, and guest parking. Unit has one covered carport spot. Ready for move-in. Owner will manage.