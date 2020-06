Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Live in style in this beautiful guard gated condominium right next to the world famous Las Vegas Blvd touristic area and right in the middle of the strip! All utilities included. Month to month option. Property features a luxury fully furnished modern design condominium with a balcony. Community offers 2 pools with cabanas, spa, gym, BBQ grills, tennis courts, handball, racquetball courts, clubhouse, walking areas. Can't get any better than that.