211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1

211 E Flamingo Rd · (702) 576-2888
Location

211 E Flamingo Rd, Paradise, NV 89169
The Strip

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1021 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
valet service
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT PLATINUM HOTEL & SPA "PRINCESS SUITE' 1 BEDROOM W/ STRIP VIEWS

1021 SQFT An oasis near the strip. Fully furnished with kitchen cookware. A king bed & a sofa-sleeper for four people. Indoor & outdoor pool/spa, fitness center & restaurant, complimentary valet parking, free drink during happy hour. wifi/cable/utilities/TV/washer & dryer included. Strip View!! 1 1/2 block to Strip! Hotel Nightly Rental Program Available!

please text Linda at 702-576-2888 for time of showing.
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT PLATINUM HOTEL & SPA "PRINCESS SUITE' 1 BEDROOM W/ STRIP VIEWS

1021 SQFT An oasis near the strip. Fully furnished with kitchen cookware. A king bed & a sofa-sleeper for four people. Indoor & outdoor pool/spa, fitness center & restaurant, complimentary valet parking, free drink during happy hour. wifi/cable/utilities/TV/washer & dryer included. Strip View!! 1 1/2 block to Strip! Hotel Nightly Rental Program Available!

please text Linda at 702-576-2888 for time of showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 have any available units?
211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 have?
Some of 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 offers parking.
Does 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 has a pool.
Does 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
