Amenities

dishwasher all utils included concierge doorman microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities concierge doorman

LUXURIOUS HIGH RISE LIVING AT TRUMP INTERNATIONAL HOTEL-CONDOS LOCATED ON THE 37TH FLOOR, FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED-EVERYTHING INCLUDED AT TRUMP! ELEGANT UNIT WITH VIEW OF THE LAS VEGAS VALLEY AND STRIP! BUILT IN CABINETS AND SUB ZERO FRIDGE, WOLF APPLIANCES, 24 HOUR SECURITY, DOORMAN, AND CONCIERGE, LOCATED ACROSS FROM THE FASHION SHOW MALL AND PREMIER SHOPPING AREAS, CALL AGENT TO SHOW AND SET UP SHOWING, THANK YOU.