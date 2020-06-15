All apartments in Paradise
Find more places like 1146 Chestwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
1146 Chestwood Avenue
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:35 AM

1146 Chestwood Avenue

1146 Chestwood Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 721562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise
See all
Silverado Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1146 Chestwood Avenue, Paradise, NV 89123
Silverado Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,942 sf home is located in Las Vegas, NV. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Chestwood Avenue have any available units?
1146 Chestwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1146 Chestwood Avenue have?
Some of 1146 Chestwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Chestwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Chestwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Chestwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 Chestwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1146 Chestwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1146 Chestwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1146 Chestwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 Chestwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Chestwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1146 Chestwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Chestwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1146 Chestwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Chestwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 Chestwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1146 Chestwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1146 Chestwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1146 Chestwood Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mountain Vista Apartments
3950 Mountain Vista St
Paradise, NV 89121
The Quinn
5500 Mountain Vista St
Paradise, NV 89120
Spectra at Reno
1330 E Reno Ave
Paradise, NV 89119
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave
Paradise, NV 89121
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave
Paradise, NV 89123
Twain Estates
3651 Arville Street
Paradise, NV 89103
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd
Paradise, NV 89169
Parkside Villas
8400 S Maryland Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89123

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms
Paradise Apartments with ParkingParadise Pet Friendly Places
Paradise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado RanchParadise Palms
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity