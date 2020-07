Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse hot tub internet access media room

At the newly renovated Rancho Destino apartments, youђll lead a life of luxury. Surrounded by stunning mountain vistas, our small gated community is only fifteen minutes west of the Las Vegas strip. Located in the desirable Spring Valley neighborhood, each of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments features deluxe amenities to suit your busy life. Come home to your own gourmet kitchen equipped with gas appliances and granite countertops or unwind at our 24-hour outdoor pool with waterfall and resort-style sundeck.