Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

SPACIOUS TWO STORY HOME IN ALIANTE, 5 BEDROOMS WITH ONE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LARGE LOFT WITH ACCESS TO YOUR COVERED BALCONY, FRESHLY SHAMPOOED CARPETS, TILE FLOORS, 2 COVERED PATIOS, LARGE CLOSETS, TONS OF STORAGE, CEILING FANS AND WOOD SHUTTERS THRU OUT, LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPED BACKYARD.. ***SPA NOT INCLUDED AND IS BEING REMOVED***SPA NOT INCLUDED AND IS BEING REMOVED**