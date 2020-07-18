All apartments in North Las Vegas
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

6134 Glamorous Ct

6134 Glamorous Court · (702) 895-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6134 Glamorous Court, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing single story home near Aliante in a beautiful neighborhood! Features faux painted walls, an open island kitchen, beautiful diagnoal tile, a lush green backyard, 2-car garage, and spacious bedrooms! All appliances included!

Please READ: All applicants MUST apply ONLINE at www.cgrents.com and pay their app fee ONLINE. If you have questions please email help@cgvegas.com. Emails get first priority response over voicemails. May take 3-5 business days to finish processing app. Proof of income REQUIRED w/every app and should be uploaded by applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6134 Glamorous Ct have any available units?
6134 Glamorous Ct has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6134 Glamorous Ct have?
Some of 6134 Glamorous Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6134 Glamorous Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6134 Glamorous Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 Glamorous Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6134 Glamorous Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6134 Glamorous Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6134 Glamorous Ct offers parking.
Does 6134 Glamorous Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6134 Glamorous Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 Glamorous Ct have a pool?
No, 6134 Glamorous Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6134 Glamorous Ct have accessible units?
No, 6134 Glamorous Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 Glamorous Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6134 Glamorous Ct has units with dishwashers.
