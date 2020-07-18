6134 Glamorous Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing single story home near Aliante in a beautiful neighborhood! Features faux painted walls, an open island kitchen, beautiful diagnoal tile, a lush green backyard, 2-car garage, and spacious bedrooms! All appliances included!



Please READ: All applicants MUST apply ONLINE at www.cgrents.com and pay their app fee ONLINE. If you have questions please email help@cgvegas.com. Emails get first priority response over voicemails. May take 3-5 business days to finish processing app. Proof of income REQUIRED w/every app and should be uploaded by applicant.