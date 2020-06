Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Oversized 3 bedroom home (1754sqft!) located in Dove Canyon is gated for your security, offers bbq areas and a park for your pleasures! This home has gorgeous ceramic flooring on bottom floor, comes unfurnished with formal living spaces., breakfast bar in kitchen, granite countertops and no rear neighbors!!



Must see home,



Text Haley at 7252615469 for more information!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5781069)