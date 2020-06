Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Delightful 4 bedroom - 2 1/2 bath home in a gated neighborhood with a community pool. Fully furnished and owner will rent for 6 months to a year. Delightful upgraded flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen has granite counters and a lots more. washer and dryer ore on the 2nd floor along with all four bedroom. Wonderful master bedroom and bath with a dual sink - separate tub & shower. Home is on a corner location