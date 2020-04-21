3720 Kettle Falls Avenue

Amenities

Top Notch 4Bdm 2.5Ba House with a 2 Car Garage. The open floor plan that features a large Family Room and gourmet kitchen that has a center island with plenty of counter space. The Master bedroom has an oversized walk in closet while the Mater bathroom features a tub and separate shower area. The remaining 3 bedrooms are perfect size for family and guests to be comfortable. Other features included a formal dining area, tile floors in the living area and well-kept carpet throughout the bedrooms. The exterior of the property features a wrap-around patio which offers two sitting areas large enough for full sized patio sets. No refrigerator included and an intercom system is wired throughout the house and back patio. Pets allowed with prior approval. $2,000/month for a 2-year Lease. Call for more details today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 6/1/20

