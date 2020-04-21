All apartments in North Las Vegas
Last updated May 19 2020 at 6:58 PM

3720 Kettle Falls Avenue

3720 Kettle Falls Avenue · (702) 664-8181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3720 Kettle Falls Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89085

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2821 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Top Notch 4Bdm 2.5Ba House with a 2 Car Garage. The open floor plan that features a large Family Room and gourmet kitchen that has a center island with plenty of counter space. The Master bedroom has an oversized walk in closet while the Mater bathroom features a tub and separate shower area. The remaining 3 bedrooms are perfect size for family and guests to be comfortable. Other features included a formal dining area, tile floors in the living area and well-kept carpet throughout the bedrooms. The exterior of the property features a wrap-around patio which offers two sitting areas large enough for full sized patio sets. No refrigerator included and an intercom system is wired throughout the house and back patio. Pets allowed with prior approval. $2,000/month for a 2-year Lease. Call for more details today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 6/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue have any available units?
3720 Kettle Falls Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue have?
Some of 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Kettle Falls Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue have a pool?
No, 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 Kettle Falls Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
