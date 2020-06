Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3694 BLAKE CANYON DR Available 08/31/20 *COMING SOON* NORTH LAS VEGAS HOME WITH 3BEDROOMS AND A HUGE LOFT!!! - - WELCOME TO BLAKE CANYON -



THIS GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME IN NORTH LAS VEGAS FEATURES AN OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH A CENTER ISLAND AND RECESS LIGHTING, AND A PANTRY. TWO LIVING ROOMS, AN UPSTAIRS LOFT SEPERATE TUB/ SHOWER COMBO IN THE MASTER BEDROOM HIS AND HER SINKS AND SO MUCH MORE!!



FOR THE EXTERIOR OF THE HOME - LOW MAINTENANCE DESERT LANDSCAPING AND A TWO CAR GARAGE WITH ENTRY TO THE HOME!



QUICK ACCESS TO MAJOR FREEWAYS, GROCERY STORES, GAS STATIONS, COFFEESHOPS, AND MUCH MORE!

HURRY NOW - THIS NORTH LAS VEGAS GEM WILL NOT LAST LONG!



Go to RPMLV.com to apply online by clicking on listing or call 702-478-8800 for more info and schedule a showing



$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$1825 Security Deposit (Refundable)

$300 Pet Fee (Per Pet) (Non-Refundable)



NO SMOKING ALLOWED



