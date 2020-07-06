/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Lake Havasu City, AZ with washer-dryer
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1700 Swanson Ave. Unit 7-3
1700 Swanson Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Summer Furnished Condo - Available now through October 2020. Condo with community pool and spa. Upstairs unit over looking pool. Close to town. In unit washer and dryer. Includes $100 of electric and basic TV service. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3040 Starline Drive
3040 Starline Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1334 sqft
Pool Home Near Starline Elementary - *TENANT OCCUPIED - DO NOT disturb tenants!* Centrally located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage POOL home near Starline Elementary.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
261 Cottonwood Drive
261 Cottonwood Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
970 sqft
Nice, clean, 3 Bed bedroom, 2 Bathroom duplex walking distance to downtown. Tile floors, new paint and fenced backyard. This duplex is located in a nice, quiet residential area close to the church and about a mile from the lake. Washer / Dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
929 Genoa Dr
929 Genoa Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
Popular Nautical Estates Townhouse- on the Island. Features tile counters & tile living room flooring. Includes stackable washer/Dryer and Refrigerator. Recently updated & remodeled. Like new inside!! Security gated complex.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
2040 Injo Dr
2040 Injo Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
680 sqft
Brand new units in great downtown location. Complete w/washer & dryer, refrigerator & RO. All tile floors. Energy efficient w/very low electric bill. Covered carport parking.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2967 Winterhaven Dr
2967 Winterhaven Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1566 sqft
Unfurnished Long term - Unfurnished home . Available May 5th. 3 Bed 2 bath house. indoor laundry, located on North side. has refrigerator and washer and dryer, No pets. Ask for Stacy No Pets Allowed (RLNE5516641)
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
453 N Lake Havasu Ave
453 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1017 sqft
FURNISHED CONDO LONG TERM RENTALWonderful LAKEVIEW from the Rear Patio. Upper unit with stairs and no elevator. Washer and dryer in the unit. Pets at owners discretion and prefer no pets. Call for all showings.
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1450 Mojave Drive
1450 Mojave Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1519 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with a View! - Very clean 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home with a view. Completely remodeled and upgraded. Kitchen has Granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has their own bath.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
2110 Swanson Ave
2110 Swanson Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
949 sqft
Welcome to The Views, Lake Havasu's premier adult community. Designed to promote healthy living, engage your adventurous spirit, and build lasting friendships. Featuring upscale amenities and conveniences to add ease and comfort to your life.
Similar Pages
Lake Havasu City 2 BedroomsLake Havasu City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Havasu City 3 BedroomsLake Havasu City Apartments with Balcony
Lake Havasu City Apartments with GarageLake Havasu City Apartments with ParkingLake Havasu City Apartments with PoolLake Havasu City Apartments with Washer-Dryer