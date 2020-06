Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom home in gated Southern Highlands community! Great location! Beautiful new wood laminate flooring, shutters, spacious kitchen, ceiling fans, located at the end of a cul de sac, and many conveniences nearby. Furniture to be removed prior to move in. Can be rented furnished at $2200 per month. Pets approved on a case by case basis. Please submit pet application with picture.