Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Southern Highlands Home! - Super clean 3 bedroom home in the heart of Southern Highlands! This property sits at the corner with a spacious backyard designed with low maintenance desert landscaping and firepit. Stainless appliances and full-size washer and dryer included in rent. Patio off the master bedroom, cozy fireplace, and breakfast bar in the kitchen are just a few of the charming features of this home.



(RLNE5796049)