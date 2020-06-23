All apartments in Clark County
6000 Andezano Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:46 AM

6000 Andezano Drive

6000 Andezano Drive · (702) 478-2242
Location

6000 Andezano Drive, Clark County, NV 89135
The Mesa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6000 Andezano Drive · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2564 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with tons of upgrades***3 bedrooms*Den*Loft* - Beautiful mountain views from the front, amazing Las Vegas Strip views from the back! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath gated home comes with a beautiful floating staircase, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, large shower in master bathroom with floor to ceiling glass, two large covered patios, low-E windows, and a tankless water heater! No neighbor behind. Check out the 3D walk through!

*AGENT/TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO**APPLY ONLINE https://innovativerealestate.appfolio.com/listings *IRES APP ADDENDUM IS IN MLS DOCS SECTION MUST BE UPLOADED W/ONLINE APP*APPS SUBJECT TO INCOME,CREDIT,RENTAL HISTORY*WILL NOT PROCESS INCOMPLETE APPS*PLEASE EXPLAIN ALL FEE'S*UPLOAD 3 CURRENT PAY-STUBS*DRIVERS LICENSE-OVER 18 MUST HAVE SEP APP

call 702-478-2242 FOR A VIEWING TODAY

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Andezano Drive have any available units?
6000 Andezano Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6000 Andezano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Andezano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Andezano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6000 Andezano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clark County.
Does 6000 Andezano Drive offer parking?
No, 6000 Andezano Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6000 Andezano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 Andezano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Andezano Drive have a pool?
No, 6000 Andezano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6000 Andezano Drive have accessible units?
No, 6000 Andezano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Andezano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 Andezano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6000 Andezano Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6000 Andezano Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
