9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction sauna

Discover the most premier and luxurious new construction building along the NJ Gold Coast. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, modern designed home has all the finest finishes & the most breathtaking DIRECT EAST views of NYC & Hudson River. YOU WILL NEVER GET A TERRACE THIS LARGE ON THE ENTIRE WATERFRONT W/A GAS LINE FOR GRILLING & ENOUGH SPACE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY-Grill included! Enjoy the world-class design and perfect floor plan stretching across approx 1600 sqft. Professional chef's kitchen featuring a large center island w/Aspen quartz countertops, Pedini cabinets, Bosch appliances, & Thermador fridge. Enjoy the wood flooring throughout, in-unit W/D, expansive closet space, ceiling fans in every room, towel warmers, 1(Opt2) garage car parking, & oversized windows w/custom automated shades & blackouts. The resort style amenities: 24-hr doorman, state-of-the-art 2 level fitness center, amenity deck w/infinity pool & BBQ area, rooftop deck w/cabanas, shuttle to/from Ferry!