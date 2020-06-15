All apartments in West New York
Find more places like 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West New York, NJ
/
9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:22 PM

9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL

9 Ave At Port Imperial · (201) 795-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West New York
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 617 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
sauna
Discover the most premier and luxurious new construction building along the NJ Gold Coast. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, modern designed home has all the finest finishes & the most breathtaking DIRECT EAST views of NYC & Hudson River. YOU WILL NEVER GET A TERRACE THIS LARGE ON THE ENTIRE WATERFRONT W/A GAS LINE FOR GRILLING & ENOUGH SPACE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY-Grill included! Enjoy the world-class design and perfect floor plan stretching across approx 1600 sqft. Professional chef's kitchen featuring a large center island w/Aspen quartz countertops, Pedini cabinets, Bosch appliances, & Thermador fridge. Enjoy the wood flooring throughout, in-unit W/D, expansive closet space, ceiling fans in every room, towel warmers, 1(Opt2) garage car parking, & oversized windows w/custom automated shades & blackouts. The resort style amenities: 24-hr doorman, state-of-the-art 2 level fitness center, amenity deck w/infinity pool & BBQ area, rooftop deck w/cabanas, shuttle to/from Ferry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have any available units?
9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have?
Some of 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL currently offering any rent specials?
9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL pet-friendly?
No, 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL offer parking?
Yes, 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL does offer parking.
Does 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have a pool?
Yes, 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL has a pool.
Does 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have accessible units?
No, 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL does not have accessible units.
Does 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl
West New York, NJ 07093

Similar Pages

West New York 1 BedroomsWest New York 2 Bedrooms
West New York Apartments with GarageWest New York Pet Friendly Places
West New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity