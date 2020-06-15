All apartments in West New York
6210 PARK AVE
Last updated May 10 2020 at 9:09 PM

6210 PARK AVE

6210 Park Avenue · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6210 Park Avenue, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated One Bedroom is conveniently located one block from Boulevard East. This top floor condo is drenched in sunlight with windows in every room. Modern Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances and adjoining dining area. Spacious living room offers plenty space for variety of living arrangement of furnishings. Bedroom has ample closet space and fits a queen sized bed. This home additionally offers gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, deep walk-in-closet, modern light fixtures and high ceilings to add to the appeal. Bathroom has modern tile and fixtures. Just around the corner from Boulevard East with 24/7 transportation to NYC practically at your doorstep makes this a commuter’s dream. Rent includes heat and hot water; Tenant pays PSE&G, Water and Sewer. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, laundromat on the corner, parks, Buses to NYC and Hoboken and all that West New York has to offer. This makes a great home do not miss this opportunity! Available for February 1st occupancy. At lease signing, One month's rent One and Half Month's Security Deposit and One month's brokers fee due from Tenant. Welcome Home! Tour with Photos and Floorplan: http://www.vht.com/IDX/433936691 and Walk-Thru Video Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 PARK AVE have any available units?
6210 PARK AVE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6210 PARK AVE have?
Some of 6210 PARK AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6210 PARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6210 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 6210 PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 6210 PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6210 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 PARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 6210 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6210 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 6210 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 PARK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6210 PARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
