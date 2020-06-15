6210 PARK AVE

Amenities

Updated One Bedroom is conveniently located one block from Boulevard East. This top floor condo is drenched in sunlight with windows in every room. Modern Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances and adjoining dining area. Spacious living room offers plenty space for variety of living arrangement of furnishings. Bedroom has ample closet space and fits a queen sized bed. This home additionally offers gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, deep walk-in-closet, modern light fixtures and high ceilings to add to the appeal. Bathroom has modern tile and fixtures. Just around the corner from Boulevard East with 24/7 transportation to NYC practically at your doorstep makes this a commuter’s dream. Rent includes heat and hot water; Tenant pays PSE&G, Water and Sewer. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, laundromat on the corner, parks, Buses to NYC and Hoboken and all that West New York has to offer. This makes a great home do not miss this opportunity! Available for February 1st occupancy. At lease signing, One month's rent One and Half Month's Security Deposit and One month's brokers fee due from Tenant. Welcome Home! Tour with Photos and Floorplan: http://www.vht.com/IDX/433936691 and Walk-Thru Video Available.