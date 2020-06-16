6050 BLVD EAST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator parking pool garage

An OASIS in the Sky!!! By far, one of, if not, THE NICEST units in the entire building. Totally gut renovated lest than 6 months ago, this is a MASSIVE well appointed modern unit. Comprised of 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, plus a den area just off the kitchen area. Envisioned and designed, but an interior designer, this unit looks like it's been transported from Miami Beach, directly to West NY. All white high end accents, and white hardwood flooring, allow this unit to breathe with open space, and be the perfect place to entertain, or live in your own personal gallery. The view is truly panoramic and FULLY UNOBSTRUCTED! Be ready to be WOWED