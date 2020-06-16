All apartments in West New York
Find more places like 6050 BLVD EAST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West New York, NJ
/
6050 BLVD EAST
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

6050 BLVD EAST

6050 Kennedy Blvd E · (973) 253-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West New York
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6050 Kennedy Blvd E, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14B · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
pool
garage
An OASIS in the Sky!!! By far, one of, if not, THE NICEST units in the entire building. Totally gut renovated lest than 6 months ago, this is a MASSIVE well appointed modern unit. Comprised of 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, plus a den area just off the kitchen area. Envisioned and designed, but an interior designer, this unit looks like it's been transported from Miami Beach, directly to West NY. All white high end accents, and white hardwood flooring, allow this unit to breathe with open space, and be the perfect place to entertain, or live in your own personal gallery. The view is truly panoramic and FULLY UNOBSTRUCTED! Be ready to be WOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 BLVD EAST have any available units?
6050 BLVD EAST has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6050 BLVD EAST have?
Some of 6050 BLVD EAST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6050 BLVD EAST currently offering any rent specials?
6050 BLVD EAST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 BLVD EAST pet-friendly?
No, 6050 BLVD EAST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 6050 BLVD EAST offer parking?
Yes, 6050 BLVD EAST does offer parking.
Does 6050 BLVD EAST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6050 BLVD EAST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 BLVD EAST have a pool?
Yes, 6050 BLVD EAST has a pool.
Does 6050 BLVD EAST have accessible units?
No, 6050 BLVD EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 BLVD EAST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6050 BLVD EAST has units with dishwashers.
Does 6050 BLVD EAST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6050 BLVD EAST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6050 BLVD EAST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl
West New York, NJ 07093
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086

Similar Pages

West New York 1 BedroomsWest New York 2 Bedrooms
West New York Apartments with GarageWest New York Pet Friendly Places
West New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity