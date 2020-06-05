517 HARBOR PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking playground pool garage media room

Stunning Harbor Home Mansion. World class NYC views. Lavish solid wood doors throughout. Rich tile and stone work throughout. Gorgeous wood ceiling beams in kitchen and master bath. Living/dining area with wall of windows leading to large, private balcony. Stylish fireplace. Fully equipped chef's kitchen with marble island, La Cornue Chateau stove/oven, Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, Miele and Fisher & Paykel dishwashers. Private elevator. Second floor boasts large master bedroom with elegant master bath ensuite, walk-in closet and terrace, second bedroom and bath and laundry room. Top floor features family room and bedroom with full bath and balcony. Ground floor is fabulous media room with over sized walk out patio. Two car garage; parking for four. Community boasts two pools and Jacuzzis, tot lot and free shuttle to the ferry. Steps to 158 bus to Port Authority and 20 minute drive from Midtown NYC. Close to restaurants and shopping. The Epitome of Waterfront Living.