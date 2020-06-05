All apartments in West New York
West New York, NJ
517 HARBOR PL
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:48 PM

517 HARBOR PL

517 Harbor Pl · (201) 798-3300
Location

517 Harbor Pl, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$14,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Stunning Harbor Home Mansion. World class NYC views. Lavish solid wood doors throughout. Rich tile and stone work throughout. Gorgeous wood ceiling beams in kitchen and master bath. Living/dining area with wall of windows leading to large, private balcony. Stylish fireplace. Fully equipped chef's kitchen with marble island, La Cornue Chateau stove/oven, Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, Miele and Fisher & Paykel dishwashers. Private elevator. Second floor boasts large master bedroom with elegant master bath ensuite, walk-in closet and terrace, second bedroom and bath and laundry room. Top floor features family room and bedroom with full bath and balcony. Ground floor is fabulous media room with over sized walk out patio. Two car garage; parking for four. Community boasts two pools and Jacuzzis, tot lot and free shuttle to the ferry. Steps to 158 bus to Port Authority and 20 minute drive from Midtown NYC. Close to restaurants and shopping. The Epitome of Waterfront Living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 HARBOR PL have any available units?
517 HARBOR PL has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 517 HARBOR PL have?
Some of 517 HARBOR PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 HARBOR PL currently offering any rent specials?
517 HARBOR PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 HARBOR PL pet-friendly?
No, 517 HARBOR PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 517 HARBOR PL offer parking?
Yes, 517 HARBOR PL does offer parking.
Does 517 HARBOR PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 HARBOR PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 HARBOR PL have a pool?
Yes, 517 HARBOR PL has a pool.
Does 517 HARBOR PL have accessible units?
No, 517 HARBOR PL does not have accessible units.
Does 517 HARBOR PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 HARBOR PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 HARBOR PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 HARBOR PL does not have units with air conditioning.
